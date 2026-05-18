India expands Water Metro to 18 cities following Kochi model
India is rolling out Water Metro services to 18 cities, inspired by Kochi's popular system.
The first phase covers places like Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, with Tezpur and Dibrugarh lined up next.
The goal? Make city travel smoother by turning rivers into eco-friendly transport routes: less road traffic and a boost for local tourism.
National Water Metro policy developing
A national Water Metro policy is in the works to guide this big move.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited has already checked site visits were completed for all 18 cities; five have gotten the green light so far.
Expect standardized boats and terminals that connect easily with busses or trains.
Funding will likely mix government support with private partnerships to keep things efficient and affordable.