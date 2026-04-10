India explores rooftop solar stoves amid Strait of Hormuz tensions India Apr 10, 2026

With tensions rising in the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles most of India's LPG imports, the government is looking at homegrown solutions.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has spotlighted a solar-powered electric stove, which works like a regular LPG burner but runs on rooftop solar power through the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The idea? Cut down on imported fuel and boost energy independence.