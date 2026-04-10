India explores rooftop solar stoves amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
India
With tensions rising in the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles most of India's LPG imports, the government is looking at homegrown solutions.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has spotlighted a solar-powered electric stove, which works like a regular LPG burner but runs on rooftop solar power through the PM Surya Ghar scheme.
The idea? Cut down on imported fuel and boost energy independence.
Sujata Sharma urges piped natural gas
This push comes as India faces growing demand and rising costs for LPG.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry is also encouraging people to try piped natural gas, saying it's a solid alternative.
The solar stove initiative hopes to make clean cooking more accessible and less dependent on global supply chains.