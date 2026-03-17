India faces LPG supply crunch; government pushes PNG access
India is facing an LPG supply crunch after disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz affected roughly 55% of the country's LPG consumption.
To help, the government wants states to clear city gas pipeline projects within 24 hours, hoping to speed up access to piped natural gas (PNG) at home.
Why the crisis
With 60% of India's LPG imported (and most transiting the strait, where maritime traffic was disrupted), the crisis hit hard.
The government boosted local LPG output by 36%, prioritized household deliveries, and saw panic bookings drop sharply.
Two LPG tankers arrived in India, easing immediate pressure. Still, commercial users face restrictions, and rising oil prices could add inflationary pressure, so getting more homes on PNG could really help ease the pressure.