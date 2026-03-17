India faces LPG supply crunch; government pushes PNG access

Why the crisis

With 60% of India's LPG imported (and most transiting the strait, where maritime traffic was disrupted), the crisis hit hard.

The government boosted local LPG output by 36%, prioritized household deliveries, and saw panic bookings drop sharply.

Two LPG tankers arrived in India, easing immediate pressure. Still, commercial users face restrictions, and rising oil prices could add inflationary pressure, so getting more homes on PNG could really help ease the pressure.