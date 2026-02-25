India fast-tracks hydropower projects on Pakistan's Chenab river

Salal Power Station just hit its design energy milestone

This shift means India can tap more clean energy and strengthen its control over river resources—big news for energy security.

Salal Power Station just hit its design energy milestone, showing these upgrades are already paying off.

Plus, deadlines are set for more Chenab projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle, with a huge new project at Sawalkote also in the pipeline.

For young people watching climate action and regional politics, this is a story worth following.