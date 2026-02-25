India fast-tracks hydropower projects on Pakistan's Chenab river
After pausing the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan last year (2025), India is now moving quickly on hydropower projects along the Chenab River.
The push began after a terror attack in Pahalgam, giving India the green light to develop without old restrictions.
One big step: there is no confirmation that Salal Power Station's reservoir rose to 14 million cubic meters by January 2026; the latest confirmed bathymetric value is 9.91 million cubic meters (May 2025), and dredging began on November 25, 2025.
This shift means India can tap more clean energy and strengthen its control over river resources—big news for energy security.
Salal Power Station just hit its design energy milestone, showing these upgrades are already paying off.
Plus, deadlines are set for more Chenab projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle, with a huge new project at Sawalkote also in the pipeline.
For young people watching climate action and regional politics, this is a story worth following.