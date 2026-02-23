India, France in talks to co-develop 6th-generation fighter jet
India is in talks with France to co-develop a cutting-edge sixth-generation fighter jet as part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program.
The €100 billion project, originally started by France, Germany, and Spain in 2017, has hit roadblocks over disagreements about nuclear and aircraft carrier capabilities.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the €100 billion project "no longer worked for him" and framed the disagreement as technical rather than political, but India is still pushing ahead.
Move could boost India's defense tech and self-reliance
This move could seriously boost India's defense tech and self-reliance—especially as older jets like the MiG-21 retire and regional threats grow.
India has cleared a proposed purchase of 114 Rafale jets (most to be made locally), and wants more homegrown content in future fighters.
Teaming up on FCAS could also help India's own stealth jet program take off, building on its long-running partnership with Dassault Aviation since the 1950s.