India, France in talks to co-develop 6th-generation fighter jet

Move could boost India's defense tech and self-reliance

This move could seriously boost India's defense tech and self-reliance—especially as older jets like the MiG-21 retire and regional threats grow.

India has cleared a proposed purchase of 114 Rafale jets (most to be made locally), and wants more homegrown content in future fighters.

Teaming up on FCAS could also help India's own stealth jet program take off, building on its long-running partnership with Dassault Aviation since the 1950s.