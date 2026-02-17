India, France to co-produce HAMMER precision-guided bombs
India and France have proposed co-producing HAMMER precision-guided bombs right here in India.
A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed during the meeting in Bengaluru between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister Catherine Vautrin, with Bharat Electronics Limited teaming up with Safran Electronics & Defence for the project.
New munitions will enhance the capabilities of Rafale jets
These new HAMMER munitions will seriously upgrade the Rafale jets, letting them hit targets over 70km away with pinpoint accuracy.
This move is part of a growing partnership between the two countries, which also includes talks about buying 114 Rafale fighter jets.
The Indian Air Force already put HAMMERs to the test last year—and they delivered when it counted.