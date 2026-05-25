India fuel prices rise nearly ₹1 amid Middle East tensions
India
Fuel just got pricier again: petrol and diesel prices in India were raised by nearly ₹1 per liter.
This is already the third hike this month, mainly because global oil prices are up due to Middle East tensions.
For anyone who drives or relies on transport, that means higher costs all around.
Delhi petrol ₹99.51 and Kolkata ₹110.64
After the latest hike, petrol now costs about ₹99.51 in Delhi and goes up to ₹110.64 in Kolkata. Diesel rates have climbed too, hitting ₹92.49 in Delhi and almost ₹97 in Kolkata.
State-run oil companies are actually losing money selling at these rates (Bharat Petroleum reportedly loses up to ₹30 per liter on diesel alone) while private players like Shell have bumped their prices even higher (over ₹115 per liter for petrol).