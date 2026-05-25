India fuel prices rise nearly ₹1 amid Middle East tensions

Delhi petrol ₹99.51 and Kolkata ₹110.64

After the latest hike, petrol now costs about ₹99.51 in Delhi and goes up to ₹110.64 in Kolkata. Diesel rates have climbed too, hitting ₹92.49 in Delhi and almost ₹97 in Kolkata.

State-run oil companies are actually losing money selling at these rates (Bharat Petroleum reportedly loses up to ₹30 per liter on diesel alone) while private players like Shell have bumped their prices even higher (over ₹115 per liter for petrol).