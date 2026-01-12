India, Germany sign migration, security MOUs; visa-free transit announced

India and Germany have deepened their economic and strategic ties with new agreements aimed at the legal migration of Indian professionals. The agreements were signed after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Gandhinagar. The two countries also announced a visa-free transit facility for Indians, further strengthening their relationship as bilateral trade surpasses $50 billion.

Skills cooperation PM Modi highlights importance of talent mobility PM Modi emphasized the importance of talent mobility and skills cooperation between India and Germany. He said, "We have placed special emphasis on increasing migration, mobility, and skills. India's talented youth are making a significant contribution to Germany's economy." The Joint Declaration of Intent on the Global Skills Partnership will facilitate this movement, especially for healthcare professionals.

Green technologies India, Germany to enhance renewable energy cooperation The leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, which they termed a shared strategic priority. PM Modi said both countries have similar goals in this sector and announced the setting up of an India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This center will focus on green technologies, innovation, and climate action. Apart from economic and strategic agreements, cultural pacts were also signed. PM Modi announced a partnership between the German Maritime Museum and India's National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat.

Heritage partnership India, Germany working together to build secure, trusted supply chains Meanwhile, Merz said Germany wants to work more closely with India on security matters to minimize the latter's reliance on Russia, and the countries signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect. "India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted and resilient supply chains. The MoUs being signed today on all these issues will give new momentum and strength to our cooperation," said Modi at a joint news conference.