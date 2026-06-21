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Home / News / India News / PM Modi commissions 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata
PM Modi commissions 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata
The vessels include INS Dunagiri (stealth frigate), INS Sanshodhak (survey vessel), and INS Agray (anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft)

PM Modi commissions 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata

By Snehil Singh
Jun 21, 2026
01:06 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built naval ships at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The vessels, INS Dunagiri (stealth frigate), INS Sanshodhak (survey vessel), and INS Agray (anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft), are expected to strengthen India's maritime capabilities in combat, survey, and anti-submarine operations. This development is a major step toward India's defense self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Vessel details

INS Dunagiri is an advanced warship

The Indian Navy described INS Dunagiri as a "powerful and advanced warship" in a video. The stealth frigate is armed with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, enhancing India's combat capabilities. PM Modi emphasized that these ships were built and designed in India, showcasing the talent of Indian industries and engineers.

Survey capabilities

INS Sanshodhak equipped with advanced survey systems

INS Sanshodhak is the fourth Survey Vessel (Large) and is built for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys. It can collect oceanographic and geophysical data for both defense and civil purposes. The vessel comes with advanced survey systems such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles to enhance its surveying capabilities.

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Anti-submarine warfare

INS Agray is equipped with lightweight torpedoes

INS Agray is the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. It is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems for detecting and engaging underwater threats in littoral waters. The commissioning of these vessels marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward becoming a self-reliant maritime power.

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Indian Navy's video ahead of commissioning of 3 warships

Self-reliance emphasis

India cannot remain a mere buyer in defense sector

PM Modi emphasized that India cannot remain a mere buyer in the defense sector. He said, "These three ships also symbolize three important resolutions of India. They were built in India, designed in India. They are the result of the talent of Indian industries, the skill of Indian engineers, and the hard work of Indian workers, and this is the greatest strength of the new India."

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PM Modi speaks at commissioning of warships

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