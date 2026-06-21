PM Modi commissions 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built naval ships at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The vessels, INS Dunagiri (stealth frigate), INS Sanshodhak (survey vessel), and INS Agray (anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft), are expected to strengthen India's maritime capabilities in combat, survey, and anti-submarine operations. This development is a major step toward India's defense self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Vessel details
INS Dunagiri is an advanced warship
The Indian Navy described INS Dunagiri as a "powerful and advanced warship" in a video. The stealth frigate is armed with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, enhancing India's combat capabilities. PM Modi emphasized that these ships were built and designed in India, showcasing the talent of Indian industries and engineers.
Survey capabilities
INS Sanshodhak equipped with advanced survey systems
INS Sanshodhak is the fourth Survey Vessel (Large) and is built for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys. It can collect oceanographic and geophysical data for both defense and civil purposes. The vessel comes with advanced survey systems such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles to enhance its surveying capabilities.
Anti-submarine warfare
INS Agray is equipped with lightweight torpedoes
INS Agray is the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. It is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems for detecting and engaging underwater threats in littoral waters. The commissioning of these vessels marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward becoming a self-reliant maritime power.
Twitter Post
Indian Navy's video ahead of commissioning of 3 warships
21 𝗝𝘂𝗻 2026— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 20, 2026
Witness the might of an #AatmanirbharBharat with the tri-commissioning of multi-role, combat ready platforms – 𝘿𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙞, 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙙𝙝𝙖𝙠 and 𝘼𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙮.
This commissioning, to be Presided over by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, marks… pic.twitter.com/ghwmvXLE70
Self-reliance emphasis
India cannot remain a mere buyer in defense sector
PM Modi emphasized that India cannot remain a mere buyer in the defense sector. He said, "These three ships also symbolize three important resolutions of India. They were built in India, designed in India. They are the result of the talent of Indian industries, the skill of Indian engineers, and the hard work of Indian workers, and this is the greatest strength of the new India."
Twitter Post
PM Modi speaks at commissioning of warships
A milestone for India’s maritime security! Speaking at the Tri Commissioning ceremony of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak in Kolkata. @indiannavy https://t.co/obmbDiY4T0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026