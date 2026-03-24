India gets LPG ships through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

Two Indian-flagged LPG vessels — Jag Vasant (chartered by BPCL) and Pine Gas (operated by Indian Oil) — were reported preparing to transit the Strait of Hormuz, showing India is not backing down on energy needs. Right now, 22 Indian-flagged ships (including six big LPG carriers) are waiting west of Hormuz. Indian Navy ships have been reported to escort some transiting vessels, and naval assets have been deployed to provide security where needed, and ports have been told to prioritize these crucial gas shipments.

India diversifies LPG imports

With about 60% of India's LPG consumption coming from the Gulf region, any disruption could mean trouble for kitchens across the country.

That is why India is also importing more from the US nearly 480,000 metric tons of U.S.-origin LPG in the first two months of 2026, to make sure there is no shortage if things get worse in Hormuz.