India gives 3 months deadline for households to adopt PNG
With rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government is asking households to move from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG).
If PNG is available in your area, you'll need to apply for it. Otherwise, you'll have to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for LPG.
The catch? If you don't switch within three months where PNG is offered, your LPG supply could be cut off.
PNG delivers piped methane to kitchens
PNG comes straight to your kitchen through pipelines, so no more waiting for cylinder refills.
It's mainly methane, cleaner and described as safe, and less affected by international issues since it can be sourced locally or as imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The government hopes this shift will make energy supplies more reliable and less dependent on imports, especially during global uncertainties.