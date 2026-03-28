India gives 3 months deadline for households to adopt PNG India Mar 28, 2026

With rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government is asking households to move from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG).

If PNG is available in your area, you'll need to apply for it. Otherwise, you'll have to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for LPG.

The catch? If you don't switch within three months where PNG is offered, your LPG supply could be cut off.