India gives Jamaica 10 BHISHM cubes under Aarogya Maitri
India
India just handed over 10 portable medical units, called BHISHM Cubes, to Jamaica as part of its Aarogya Maitri program.
These cubes are basically pop-up hospitals that can be set up in under 12 minutes, ready to handle trauma care, basic surgeries, and patient stabilization almost anywhere, even in tough weather or rough terrain.
Andrew Holness welcomes BHISHM aid
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness welcomed the support, saying the BHISHM Cubes will make a real difference during disasters and health emergencies.
The move also highlights India's push to share homegrown tech with other countries facing similar challenges.