India gives Jamaica 10 BHISHM cubes under Aarogya Maitri India May 05, 2026

India just handed over 10 portable medical units, called BHISHM Cubes, to Jamaica as part of its Aarogya Maitri program.

These cubes are basically pop-up hospitals that can be set up in under 12 minutes, ready to handle trauma care, basic surgeries, and patient stabilization almost anywhere, even in tough weather or rough terrain.