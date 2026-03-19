India goes all in on diplomacy amid West Asia conflict India Mar 19, 2026

India is going all in on diplomacy as the West Asia conflict (entering its third week).

With the Strait of Hormuz threatened and nearly 10 million Indians in the Gulf at risk, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has been speaking with counterparts in Israel and Iran and engaging with Gulf countries more broadly to manage fallout from the crisis.