India goes all in on diplomacy amid West Asia conflict
India is going all in on diplomacy as the West Asia conflict (entering its third week).
With the Strait of Hormuz threatened and nearly 10 million Indians in the Gulf at risk, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has been speaking with counterparts in Israel and Iran and engaging with Gulf countries more broadly to manage fallout from the crisis.
Why this matters for India
This isn't just about foreign policy: India's moves are helping keep vital energy supplies flowing and protecting remittance flows to India (India receives over $100 billion annually in remittances, with the Gulf accounting for roughly 38% of that total).
The government even secured safe passage for two LPG ships through tense waters.
With oil prices and jobs on the line, India's quick action is aimed at keeping things stable for millions back home.