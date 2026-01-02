'Nobody can tell us…': Jaishankar's warning to 'bad neighbor' Pakistan 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, saying that India has the right to defend itself. Speaking at an event at IIT Madras in Chennai, he said, "If a country decides that it will deliberately, persistently continue with terrorism... we have the right to defend our people and we will exercise it." He stressed that nobody can dictate how India should respond to threats.

Neighborly support Jaishankar emphasizes India's support for 'good neighbors' Jaishankar stressed that terrorism destroys the foundation of good neighborly relations. Referring to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which has been kept in "abeyance" after a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam last year, he said, "We agreed to a water-sharing arrangement because the belief underpinning that was the gesture of goodwill." However, he added that such gestures become meaningless when terrorism is allowed to fester.

Twitter Post EAM on India's neighborhood policy #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On being asked about the unrest in Bangladesh and India's neighbourhood policy, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I was there in Bangladesh just two days ago. I had gone to represent India at the funeral of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khalida Zia.… pic.twitter.com/T7g4UyhZw6 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

Self-defense stance Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism Jaishankar said India is inclined to help neighbors who are not harmful. He said, "If you have a neighbor who is good to you...your natural instinct is to be kind and to help that neighbor." He added that India invests in good neighbors, citing examples like COVID-19 vaccine distribution and assistance during Sri Lanka's financial crisis. "Most of our neighbors have...realization that India's growth is today a lifting tide. If India grows, all our neighbors grow with us," he said.