LOADING...
Home / News / India News / 'Nobody can tell us…': Jaishankar's warning to 'bad neighbor' Pakistan 
Summarize
'Nobody can tell us…': Jaishankar's warning to 'bad neighbor' Pakistan 
He was speaking at an event at IIT Madras in Chennai

'Nobody can tell us…': Jaishankar's warning to 'bad neighbor' Pakistan 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 02, 2026
02:12 pm
What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, saying that India has the right to defend itself. Speaking at an event at IIT Madras in Chennai, he said, "If a country decides that it will deliberately, persistently continue with terrorism... we have the right to defend our people and we will exercise it." He stressed that nobody can dictate how India should respond to threats.

Neighborly support

Jaishankar emphasizes India's support for 'good neighbors'

Jaishankar stressed that terrorism destroys the foundation of good neighborly relations. Referring to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which has been kept in "abeyance" after a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam last year, he said, "We agreed to a water-sharing arrangement because the belief underpinning that was the gesture of goodwill." However, he added that such gestures become meaningless when terrorism is allowed to fester.

Twitter Post

EAM on India's neighborhood policy

Self-defense stance

Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism

Jaishankar said India is inclined to help neighbors who are not harmful. He said, "If you have a neighbor who is good to you...your natural instinct is to be kind and to help that neighbor." He added that India invests in good neighbors, citing examples like COVID-19 vaccine distribution and assistance during Sri Lanka's financial crisis. "Most of our neighbors have...realization that India's growth is today a lifting tide. If India grows, all our neighbors grow with us," he said.

Trust erosion

Jaishankar visited Bangladesh 

"I think that's the message, which I also took to Bangladesh. They are right now heading for their elections. We wish them well in that election, and we hope that once things settle down, the sense of neighborliness in this region will grow," he said. Amid growing tension with Bangladesh over violence against Hindus, Jaishankar had visited Bangladesh this week to attend the funeral of the country's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia.