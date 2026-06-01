India has the poorest fuel affordability among top 10 economies India Jun 01, 2026

If you've ever felt like filling up your tank in India burns a hole in your wallet, you're not alone.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, India ranks lowest in fuel affordability out of the world's 10 biggest economies.

On average, an Indian can buy just eight liters of gasoline or diesel with a day's wages.

Compare that to Americans, who can buy about 199-liter of petrol or 171-liter of diesel with theirs.