India has the poorest fuel affordability among top 10 economies
If you've ever felt like filling up your tank in India burns a hole in your wallet, you're not alone.
According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, India ranks lowest in fuel affordability out of the world's 10 biggest economies.
On average, an Indian can buy just eight liters of gasoline or diesel with a day's wages.
Compare that to Americans, who can buy about 199-liter of petrol or 171-liter of diesel with theirs.
Global fuel affordability shows extreme disparities
Brazil isn't much better, but folks there can afford about 20-liter daily.
In places like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, people manage over 50-liter per day.
Meanwhile, oil-rich nations such as Venezuela and Libya top the global charts—an average Venezuelan can buy more than 2,500-liter of diesel in one day!
On the flip side, countries like Malawi and the Central African Republic struggle to afford even one liter with their daily earnings.
India 121st gasoline 118th diesel affordability
India sits at 121st for gasoline affordability and 118th for diesel worldwide.
So yeah, fuel here is pricey compared to what most people earn.