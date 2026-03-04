India has world's 2nd most overweight kids: Report

As of 2025, 41 million Indian children aged 5-19 have a high BMI—14 million of them are considered obese. Most affected are teens (10-19 years), but even younger kids aren't far behind.

What's the future?

Experts link India's rising childhood obesity to more junk food, sugary drinks, and less physical activity.

If things don't change, projections show India could have 56 million overweight or obese kids by 2040.

The World Obesity Atlas projects about 20 million Indian children will be living with obesity by 2040.

