India holds over half fertilizer needed for Kharif 2026 season

India fertilizer stocks boosted, ₹1.71L/cr subsidy

To fill the gap, more fertilizers are on the way through local production and imports (117.6 lakh tons have just been added).

Plus, a big ₹1.71 lakh crore subsidy is set aside to keep prices farmer-friendly, and officials are keeping a close watch to make sure supplies stay steady during peak farming time.

India's also getting better at making its own fertilizers, meeting 73% of needs last year, a sign of growing self-reliance!