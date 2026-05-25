India holds over half fertilizer needed for Kharif 2026 season
India
Worried about the upcoming Kharif crops? The government says there's no need: India already has over half the fertilizer needed for the upcoming Kharif 2026 season, with 200.12 lakh tons in stock against a demand of 390.54 lakh tons.
That's well above the usual safety mark, so farmers can breathe easy.
India fertilizer stocks boosted, ₹1.71L/cr subsidy
To fill the gap, more fertilizers are on the way through local production and imports (117.6 lakh tons have just been added).
Plus, a big ₹1.71 lakh crore subsidy is set aside to keep prices farmer-friendly, and officials are keeping a close watch to make sure supplies stay steady during peak farming time.
India's also getting better at making its own fertilizers, meeting 73% of needs last year, a sign of growing self-reliance!