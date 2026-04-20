India raised concerns after the reported firing incident

India in touch with Iran over Hormuz safe passage: MEA

By Snehil Singh 05:41 pm Apr 20, 202605:41 pm

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India is in contact with Iran and other relevant nations to ensure the safe passage of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India raised concerns after a reported firing incident on Saturday involving maritime activity in the region. "We are in touch with Iran and others so that we have a safe exit of our ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said.