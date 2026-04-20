India in touch with Iran over Hormuz safe passage: MEA
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that India is in contact with Iran and other relevant nations to ensure the safe passage of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India raised concerns after a reported firing incident on Saturday involving maritime activity in the region. "We are in touch with Iran and others so that we have a safe exit of our ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said.
Safety concerns
Safety of Indian seafarers top priority: MEA
The MEA has stressed that the safety and security of Indian seafarers is a top priority. It has called for uninterrupted transit through the strategically important waterway. Iran has assured that India's concerns will be communicated to authorities in Tehran, with diplomatic engagement continuing. This comes amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where recent security-related incidents have raised concerns over maritime navigation safety.
Diplomatic action
India summoned Iranian envoy over firing incident
On April 18, two India-linked vessels were reportedly fired upon and forced to return toward the Persian Gulf. In response, India summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali on the same day to convey its concerns formally. During discussions with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, India underlined the seriousness of the situation and called for assured safe passage for merchant shipping.
Maritime navigation
Desh Garima transited Strait of Hormuz safely
Later that day, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Desh Garima, successfully transited the Strait despite the tense security environment. Despite these developments, government officials reported that port activities in India continue without disruption. The Strait of Hormuz accounts for almost one-fifth of international oil and gas transportation and remains under close monitoring amid ongoing regional tensions.