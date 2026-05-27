India increases health spending to ₹3.85 trillion to expand access
India's government has seriously ramped up its health care spending, jumping from ₹1.3 trillion in 2013-14 to ₹3.85 trillion in 2022-23.
That boost means health now takes a bigger slice of the country's GDP, up from 1.15% to 1.43%.
The goal? Make health care more accessible and ease costs for regular people.
Public health share nears 44%
Public spending now covers a lot more of India's total health care bill, rising from about 29% to nearly 44% over 10 years.
This shift has helped cut what families pay out-of-pocket—from over 64% down to around 43%.
Per person, the government is now spending more than twice as much on health compared with 2013-14.
Private insurance rises, 'Missing middle' persists
Private health insurance is also on the rise, covering a bigger chunk of expenses (from just over 3% up to about 9%).
Still, experts warn there's a "Missing Middle": many working-class folks who remain uninsured and financially at risk if they get sick.