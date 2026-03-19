India deploys additional warships to protect fuel shipments 

India has stepped up its naval presence in the Gulf of Oman, deploying over half a dozen warships to protect its commercial vessels. The move comes as tensions in the Gulf region continue to disrupt movement through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. According to sources quoted by HT, the latest deployment will bring the number of Indian warships operating east of the Strait of Hormuz to six or seven. The Indian Navy 's deployment reportedly includes logistics support vessels.

Escort mission Warships to escort Indian vessels The deployed warships will be stationed east of the Strait of Hormuz and are not expected to enter the waterway. Their primary responsibility will be to escort Indian vessels after they exit the strait and guide them safely toward the northern Arabian Sea. This precautionary measure is aimed at minimizing risks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, sources told Bloomberg.

Shipping negotiations India in talks with Iran for fuel shipments India is also in talks with Iran to allow more fuel shipments to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait has been severely disrupted since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, affecting global energy routes. Notably, India imports nearly 90% of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Middle East, raising concerns over potential supply shortages.

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Autonomous stance India's response to US warship call US President Donald Trump has called on countries to deploy warships in the region, but India has not directly responded. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier said the issue had not been discussed with the United States bilaterally. India has traditionally participated in international military operations under a United Nations mandate, maintaining strategic autonomy rather than aligning with unilateral actions led by individual countries.

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