India inks ₹858cr defense deals, includes Russian air defense systems
India's Ministry of Defense has inked contracts worth ₹858 crore to boost the country's defense forces.
The deals, signed in New Delhi with top officials present, cover two big moves: buying new Tunguska air defense missile systems and locking in maintenance for the Navy's P-8I surveillance aircraft.
Deal with Russia for air defense systems
The Army is getting Tunguska systems from Russia for ₹445 crore. These will help guard against threats like drones and cruise missiles, while also keeping India-Russia defense ties strong.
On the Navy side, there's a ₹413 crore contract with Boeing India to maintain P-8I aircraft, focusing on using Indian resources and skills.
This lines up with the government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or making more stuff at home instead of relying on imports.