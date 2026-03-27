India inks ₹858cr defense deals, includes Russian air defense systems

Deal with Russia for air defense systems

The Army is getting Tunguska systems from Russia for ₹445 crore. These will help guard against threats like drones and cruise missiles, while also keeping India-Russia defense ties strong.

On the Navy side, there's a ₹413 crore contract with Boeing India to maintain P-8I aircraft, focusing on using Indian resources and skills.

This lines up with the government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or making more stuff at home instead of relying on imports.