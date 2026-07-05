India introduces 1st PinS helicopter landing system at Undavalli heliport
India
India just introduced its first-ever Point-in-Space (PinS) landing system for helicopters, making landings safer and smarter.
Created by the Airports Authority of India and approved by aviation authorities, PinS uses satellite signals instead of ground-based equipment.
The debut happened at Undavalli heliport in Andhra Pradesh this week.
PinS allows approaches without ground systems
PinS lets helicopters approach a pinpoint spot near a heliport before landing, even where traditional systems can't be set up.
This means better safety, reliable flights in tough weather, and more access for emergency services, disaster relief teams, offshore workers, and even pilgrims heading to places like Char Dham.
It's another step toward India's modern satellite-based aviation future.