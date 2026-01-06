India introduces new e-business visa for Chinese nationals

India has launched an e-Production Investment Business Visa, or e-B-4 Visa, to facilitate travel for Chinese businessmen. The new visa was introduced on January 1 and can be applied for online without the need to visit an embassy or agents. It is aimed at meeting the growing demand for business visas to India.

Visa details e-B-4 visa processing time and duration The e-B-4 Visa will be issued in about 45 to 50 days and allows holders to stay in India for up to six months. The visa is specifically designed for activities such as installation, commissioning of equipment, quality checks, essential maintenance, production work, IT and ERP ramp-up, training sessions, supply chain development with vendors, plant design and bring-up.

How to apply Application process for e-B-4 visa Chinese nationals can apply for the e-B-4 Visa online at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in under "For e-Visa by Bureau of Immigration." They must submit mandatory supporting documents with their application. Indian companies wishing to invite Chinese citizens can also apply on their behalf by registering on DPIIT's National Single Window System (NSWS) portal at https://www.nsws.gov.in under "Login-Business User Login."