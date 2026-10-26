India invests ₹11,040cr in National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm

Right now, India imports about 60% of its edible oils, spending around $18.3 billion on vegetable oil imports in 2024-25 alone, with palm oil as the largest component of the import bill.

Andhra Pradesh is leading the charge, producing 83% of India's palm oil and adding 30,364 hectares of new plantations in 2025-26.

Farmers are teaming up with companies like Godrej Agrovet and Patanjali Foods for better prices and support, making this a win-win for both their incomes and the country's economy.