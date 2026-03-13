India, Iran in talks to free up stranded LPG tankers
India
India and Iran are in talks to free up eight liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers parked just before the Strait of Hormuz, a key route hit by conflict.
With India relying on imports for most of its LPG, these negotiations involving External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are pretty crucial for keeping kitchens running back home.
India is also taking care of Iranian sailors
Alongside the tanker issue, India is taking care of 250 Iranian sailors currently stranded here, providing them shelter and arranging their return.
Meanwhile, officials are hustling behind the scenes to avoid any major gas shortages, since this shipping route is vital for getting LPG from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.