India is building its 1st drone airport
India is building its very first runway as a dedicated facility for drones and remotely piloted aircraft in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh; it is also designed to handle C-295 and C-130 class transport aircraft.
This move comes after Operation Sindoor showed how important unmanned surveillance tech has become for national security.
The new facility is a big step in modernizing India's defense with smarter technology.
The project will cost ₹406 crore
Spread over 900 acres and costing ₹406 crore, the site will have a 2,110m long runway that can handle advanced drones and even large aircraft like the C-295 or C-130.
It's got high-tech lighting so flights can happen even in foggy weather, plus two huge hangars for quick take-off and maintenance.
The project timeline is unspecified
The source does not specify a timeline for completion. The project aims to support around four drone flights every day—about 1,500 each year.
As part of efforts to modernize its defense, this drone hub could be a game-changer for how the country handles surveillance and security in the future.