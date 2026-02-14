India is building its 1st drone airport India Feb 14, 2026

India is building its very first runway as a dedicated facility for drones and remotely piloted aircraft in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh; it is also designed to handle C-295 and C-130 class transport aircraft.

This move comes after Operation Sindoor showed how important unmanned surveillance tech has become for national security.

The new facility is a big step in modernizing India's defense with smarter technology.