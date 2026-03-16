India is getting a digital library of ancient manuscripts
A three-month nationwide survey has been announced to find, document, and geotag manuscripts; India is estimated to have about one crore (10 million) old manuscripts.
This is part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, announced in the 2025-26 budget.
The goal? Build a digital treasure chest so these rare texts don't get lost to time.
Manuscripts in many languages
This project isn't just about dusty old books: it's about saving stories, science, and history in many languages, including Sanskrit, Persian, Tamil, and more.
With help from places like the Asiatic Society and University of Kashmir (plus dozens more on board), thousands of manuscripts have already been found!
Building on previous efforts
This new survey builds on earlier efforts but takes things up a notch with tech and collaboration.
It's focused on preserving knowledge for future generations and expanding online access via the Gyan Bharatam portal and related digital platforms, with many digitized manuscripts made publicly viewable.