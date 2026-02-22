India is rapidly emerging as an AI powerhouse: Sam Altman

Altman highlighted how India has shifted from simply being an AI user to a place full of "builder energy." While he admitted that building cutting-edge models now costs more than $10 million, he encouraged Indian companies to keep pushing forward with the right support.

Altman on AGI and job transformation

Altman also talked about how AI could shake up jobs—especially since tech makes up 8% of India's economy.

But he sees new opportunities too, saying skills like adaptability and understanding AI will be key.

He believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) isn't far off and hopes democratic countries like India will help guide its future.