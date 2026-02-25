India, Israel hold 10th joint counter-terrorism meeting

Real-world threats and global efforts

The two countries aren't just talking—they're stepping up collaboration on real-world threats like terrorist recruitment, tech misuse, financing, drones, and AI.

They plan to work closer on training, cybersecurity, sharing intel, and legal cooperation.

Plus, they're backing global efforts at the UN and FATF to target terror groups everywhere.

Both sides decided to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Israel on a mutually convenient date.