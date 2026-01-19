India just broke its own wheat sowing record
India has planted more wheat than ever this rabi season—33.41 million hectares, beating last year's numbers.
Farmers are choosing wheat over other crops thanks to better weather and low prices elsewhere, and more than 73% of the sown area has been planted with climate-resilient and bio-fortified seed varieties.
Big harvest expected (and maybe bigger exports)
Experts say wheat production could top 120 million tons in the 2025-26 rabi season.
Other winter crops like chana and mustard are also seeing more land.
If these bumper harvests hold up, India might lift its multi-year ban on wheat exports.