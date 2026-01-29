India just hit 1 billion broadband users—here's why it matters

Reliance Jio leads with over 510 million users, followed by Airtel (314 million) and Vodafone Idea (128 million). The average Indian wireless user now burns through about 24GB of data each month—one of the highest rates worldwide. Plus, median mobile speeds rose sharply recently, making streaming and gaming smoother for everyone.

Why global tech cares about India's data

With so many people online, India's digital footprint is becoming crucial for training AI models as other sources dry up.

The latest Economic Survey recommends measures to retain economic value from Indian data—such as auditable and traceable data, mirrored copies, and stricter obligations for large firms—and recommends that companies contribute to the local AI ecosystem (for example, by funding domestic AI research)—moves that could make India even more important on the world tech stage.