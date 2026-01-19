India just set new rules for calling something a "diamond"

India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rolled out fresh diamond naming rules in January 2026. Now, only natural gems get to be called "diamonds." Lab-made ones must be labeled as "laboratory-grown" or "laboratory-created." The move is all about making things clearer for shoppers—especially online.

No more confusing diamond terms Forget using words like "mined," "earth-mined," or even shortcuts like "LGD" and "lab-grown"—they're now off-limits.

Labels that make lab diamonds sound the same as natural ones, like "cultured," "conflict-free," or "pure," are also banned.

The idea: no more guesswork about what you're buying.

Full transparency is the new standard Sellers now have to clearly state how each diamond was made (like HPHT or CVD) and mention any treatments it's had, from laser drilling to fracture filling.

This covers everything—natural, lab-grown, treated stones, composites, and imitations.