India keeps fertilizer reserves steady despite West Asia conflict
Even with global supply chains facing challenges from the West Asia conflict, India has managed to keep its fertilizer reserves steady.
The government shared in Parliament that essential fertilizers, like urea, DAP, MOP, and NPKS, have stayed well-stocked over the past five years and during this Kharif 2026 season, up to August 3.
India supplies exceed demand, imports diversified
Numbers show India's fertilizer supplies easily beat demand: NPKS is at 90.84 lakh metric tons (LMT) versus a need of 56.57 LMT; urea is at 183.84 LMT against a requirement of 129.21 LMT; DAP and MOP are also comfortably above target levels.
To keep things stable despite price swings and shipping issues, India has started sourcing fertilizers from countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Germany, and Turkmenistan, making sure farmers don't miss out even when the world gets unpredictable.