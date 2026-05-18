India launches 1st all-digital census to build national digital twin
India
India just kicked off its first all-digital census, letting people map their homes and details through an online portal.
The goal? To build a "digital twin" of the country by blending location data with population info, so everything from city planning to power grids can be smarter and more future-ready.
Glitches hinder 2% Karnataka census uptake
While this tech upgrade is a big leap for data-driven governance, there have been hiccups.
Many aren't aware of the new system; some questions feel outdated (think mud floors instead of electric vehicles), and technical glitches have slowed things down.
Plus, only 2% in Karnataka have used self-enumeration so far.
Suggestions include longer deadlines and better outreach to get everyone on board.