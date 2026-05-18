India launches 1st all-digital census to build national digital twin

Glitches hinder 2% Karnataka census uptake

While this tech upgrade is a big leap for data-driven governance, there have been hiccups.

Many aren't aware of the new system; some questions feel outdated (think mud floors instead of electric vehicles), and technical glitches have slowed things down.

Plus, only 2% in Karnataka have used self-enumeration so far.

Suggestions include longer deadlines and better outreach to get everyone on board.