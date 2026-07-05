India launches 1st strategic gas storage project to secure energy

Government maps gas storage needs

ISPRL (the folks who handle India's oil reserves) is involved, but since it is new to salt cavern storage, Engineers India is leading the technical side.

The conflict has made it clear how much India relies on Middle East Gulf for over half of its LNG and LPG imports.

To avoid supply shocks, a government committee is mapping out storage needs for the next few years and considering extra options like using old gas fields or building units near LNG terminals.

As one recent study put it: "leaving key sectors exposed to supply disruptions," so this move could be a game changer.