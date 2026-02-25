India launches 3 military exercises, schedules 4th amid China tensions

India has kicked off three major military exercises and scheduled a fourth—across mountains, forests, islands, and deserts—Vajra Prahar runs from February 24 to March 16, Dharma Guardian from February 24 to March 9, Kalari Leap was conducted on February 24, and Vayu Shakti is scheduled for February 27. The goal? Sharpening teamwork and readiness for anything, anywhere.

Here's more about Vajra Prahar and Dharma Guardian In Himachal Pradesh, Indian Special Forces are training side-by-side with US Green Berets in Exercise Vajra Prahar—think high-altitude missions and counter-terror moves.

Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, troops from India's Ladakh Scouts are teaming up with Japan's 32nd Infantry Regiment for Exercise Dharma Guardian.

Kalari Leap, Vayu Shakti to focus on airborne ops, firepower Exercise Kalari Leap is happening out on the Lakshadweep Islands—expect airborne drops, amphibious landings, and rescue ops with the Air Force and Coast Guard.

And on February 27 at Pokhran Range in Rajasthan, Vayu Shakti will show off live-fire action from Indian Air Force jets.