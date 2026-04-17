India launches census delayed by COVID-19 to count 1.4 billion India Apr 17, 2026

India just kicked off its nationwide census, aiming to count and collect data from all 1.4 billion people, a huge effort that was pushed back because of COVID-19.

The process is rolling out in two phases, starting with 5 states and 3 union territories, and more than 3 million officials (mostly schoolteachers) will be going door-to-door across the country.