India launches 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to build multi-layered missile defense

Think of it as layers of protection: giant S-400 radars spot threats up to 600km out; middle layers use missiles like MRSAM and Akash for closer dangers; the innermost layer uses lasers and anti-drone tech to stop low-flying attacks. It's all about catching threats early—and stopping them fast.

When will it be ready?

Source does not specify a Phase-1 completion date; only that the Centre has spoken about putting Sudarshan Chakra in place by 2035.

Specific areas to be covered, including the National Capital Region, will be determined during planning and feasibility studies.

DRDO is a key participant in development efforts, and lessons from Operation Sindoor in 2025 are informing planning across national agencies.

The mission is all about building smarter defenses at home for a safer future.