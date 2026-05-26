India launches nationwide oil and gas search using new technology
India is kicking off a nationwide search for hidden oil and gas reserves, using new technology to dig deeper than ever before.
The government wants companies to reprocess old seismic data and run advanced 3-D surveys across key regions, hoping to boost energy security and cut back on the huge amount of crude oil India imports—right now, that's about 85% of what the country uses.
DGH to revisit decades-old geological data
The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) is leading the charge, using modern imaging tools to revisit decades-old geological information.
Areas like Purnea, Mahanadi, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery, and Andaman (East) basins are in focus.
Seismic surveys will help spot reserves missed in earlier studies.
On June 1, bidding documents drop—so companies can get involved in this big push for homegrown energy.