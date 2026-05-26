India launches nationwide oil and gas search using new technology India May 26, 2026

India is kicking off a nationwide search for hidden oil and gas reserves, using new technology to dig deeper than ever before.

The government wants companies to reprocess old seismic data and run advanced 3-D surveys across key regions, hoping to boost energy security and cut back on the huge amount of crude oil India imports—right now, that's about 85% of what the country uses.