India launches new plan to fight diabetes-related blindness
India just rolled out updated national guidelines to tackle diabetic retinopathy (DR)—a major cause of vision loss for people with diabetes.
With over 21 million Indians expected to develop DR by 2045, these changes focus on catching the disease early and making treatment more accessible.
The announcement was made at a one-day National Summit on Diabetic Retinopathy held on a Friday.
Big push for yearly eye checks
Right now, only about 1 in 10 diabetics in India get their eyes screened for DR—way below the WHO's goal of 80% by 2030.
The new guidelines encourage every diabetic to get a yearly retinal screening, promoting the use of AI-powered imaging and telemedicine to improve access.
Since DR often sneaks up without symptoms and can cause permanent blindness if missed, early checks are a game-changer.
Three-level care system & better access
The plan sets up a three-tiered care system: primary centers handle basic diabetes care and referrals, secondary centers provide laser treatments and injections, and top hospitals take on complex cases and surgeries.
There's also a push for mobile laser units, better insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat, digital patient tracking, and teamwork across sectors—all aiming to make eye care easier to reach no matter where you live.