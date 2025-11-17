India launches new plan to fight diabetes-related blindness

Big push for yearly eye checks

Right now, only about 1 in 10 diabetics in India get their eyes screened for DR—way below the WHO's goal of 80% by 2030.

The new guidelines encourage every diabetic to get a yearly retinal screening, promoting the use of AI-powered imaging and telemedicine to improve access.

Since DR often sneaks up without symptoms and can cause permanent blindness if missed, early checks are a game-changer.