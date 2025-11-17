Next Article
Gurugram tourist injured after bungee cord snaps in Rishikesh
A 24-year-old from Gurugram, Sonu Kumar, was seriously hurt on Wednesday when his bungee cord snapped mid-jump during an adventure activity in Rishikesh.
He fell onto a tin roof—witnesses say there were no emergency services on site to help right away.
Safety checks and investigations now in focus
Kumar is being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh, and the incident—caught on camera—has quickly spread online.
Authorities have launched an inquiry and ordered a safety audit of the operator involved.
The accident has sparked fresh debate about stricter safety rules for adventure sports in Rishikesh, with many calling for better equipment checks and emergency measures.