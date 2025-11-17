Next Article
Saudi Arabia: Bus crash leaves 45 Indian pilgrims dead, families seek help
India
A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad crashed and caught fire in Saudi Arabia while traveling from Mecca to Medina, leading to the loss of 45 lives and leaving one person seriously injured.
The tragedy has left families back home devastated and urgently looking for support.
Families and locals urge swift government action
Loved ones are asking the Indian government to bring the bodies home or let them travel to Saudi Arabia themselves.
Mohammed Tehseen, who lost relatives, said, "We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India..."
Hyderabad residents and local leaders have also reached out for help, with MP Asaduddin Owaisi urging officials to speed up support and medical aid for those affected.