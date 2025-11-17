Next Article
Saudi Arabia bus crash leaves 42 Indian pilgrims dead
A devastating bus crash near Medina, Saudi Arabia, has killed at least 45 people—most of them Indian pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Medina after Umrah.
The bus collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire, leaving only one known survivor.
What we know so far
Eight pilgrims who chose to travel separately in a private vehicle escaped the tragedy.
Identifying the victims is proving tough due to the severity of the fire.
Indian authorities are working closely with Saudi officials to confirm identities and support families back home.
Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar have both expressed their condolences, assuring that help is being provided on the ground and updates will continue as more details come in.