India launches plan to save clouded leopards across northeast landscapes

On International Clouded Leopard Day, India rolled out a first-of-its-kind action plan to save these rare wild cats.

The focus is on 14 priority landscapes in Northeast India across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim, places where clouded leopards still roam.

The big idea: restore forests, connect habitats, and crack down on poaching so these vulnerable cats have a real shot at survival.