India launches Sahyog portal to tackle online child sexual abuse
India
India just rolled out the Sahyog portal, a new tool to help crack down on online child sexual abuse and illegal content.
The idea is to make it much easier and faster for authorities to take action, with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, MeitY, and Home Affairs all teaming up for this effort.
Platforms must respond within 3 hours
The government has also made laws tougher: platforms now have just 3 hours to respond when told about harmful content under amendments to the IT Rules, 2021.
Plus, more than 1.137 million-plus people (including students, teachers, and police) have been trained in digital safety through thousands of workshops.
There are also the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Sahyog portal to help everyone stay safer online.