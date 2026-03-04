India launches special control room for citizens in West Asia
With the conflict in West Asia heating up after US airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader and sparked major retaliations, India's government has launched a special control room to support Indians living in the region.
MEA's control room operational
Nearly one crore Indians call West Asia home, and many are now facing disrupted daily life and uncertainty.
The MEA's control room (open 9am-9pm numbers: 1800118797/toll-free, +91 11 23012113/14104/17905) is there to offer guidance and help.
Meanwhile, Indian leaders are urging calm and keeping close contact with local governments to ensure safety—especially during Ramadan—with embassies sending out advisories and helping those stranded.