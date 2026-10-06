India launches Surya, 1st of 5 indigenous fleet support ships
India just launched Surya, its very first locally built fleet support ship, thanks to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
This is a big step for the navy: Surya is part of a ₹19,000 crore project aiming to boost how far and long Indian ships can stay out at sea.
It's the first of five new ships that will help keep naval missions going strong.
Surya built to refuel navy vessels
Surya, India's first indigenous fleet support ship, are huge, about 225 meters long, and built to refuel and resupply other navy vessels right in the ocean, so they don't have to head back to port as often.
The first one should be ready next year, with more rolling out every 10 months.
Plus, with upgrades at Hindustan Shipyard like a bigger slipway and a new crane, India's gearing up for even bigger shipbuilding projects in the future.