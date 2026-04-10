India launches weekly EXIM check-ins and ports ministry seeks transparency
India's commerce ministry is rolling out weekly check-ins on export-import (EXIM) trends to help keep trade steady during ongoing global tensions.
The move, announced on Friday, is meant to tackle supply chain hiccups and rising costs that are hitting industries like apparel and medical devices.
At the same time, the ports ministry is focusing on making trade smoother and more transparent.
Exporters cite packaging costs, shipping delays
Exporters say higher packaging costs and shipping delays, especially on West Asia routes, are making things tough for sectors like apparel, leather, telecom, and medical devices.
With conflicts in West Asia affecting India's bilateral trade with the Gulf region in 2024-25, many are asking for quicker GST refunds and easier access to key materials.
Ports have been told to improve transparency and operational efficiency so businesses can keep moving forward despite the challenges.