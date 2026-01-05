India leads the world in tax trust, says new survey

Nearly half of Indian respondents believe tax money actually benefits the public. About 41% say paying taxes feels like contributing to the community—not just losing money. Most (68%) reject tax cheating on ethical grounds, and 80% are even open to paying extra if it helps with sustainable development.

Asia's trust in taxes outshines the West

Southeast Asia leads with nearly 65% seeing taxes as a way to give back.

In 60% of Asian countries surveyed, more respondents agree than disagree that tax revenues are spent for the public good, which is double what's seen in Western Europe or Latin America.

The study points out that better communication and digital services have helped boost this sense of trust.