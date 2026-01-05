Next Article
UP: Two young men lose their lives in Azamgarh road accident
Two men in their 20s died on Sunday night after a speeding trailer truck crashed into their motorcycle near a busy market area in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
They were riding from Thekma to Azamgarh when the accident happened, causing panic and traffic disruption in the busy market area.
Police respond, victims identified
The crash caused chaos and traffic jams until police stepped in to manage the scene.
Both victims—Santosh Yadav (a former village head from Singhra) and Sandeep Yadav (from Bhagwanpur)—were identified at the site.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, and senior officers visited to oversee the investigation.